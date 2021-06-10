Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.03.

LYFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 570,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $37,593,524.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,347,375 shares of company stock worth $220,545,500 over the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

