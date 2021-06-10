Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $81.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,012. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.95. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

