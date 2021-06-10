Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 23,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 520,579 shares.The stock last traded at $23.40 and had previously closed at $23.06.

LL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

