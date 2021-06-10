Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $136.15

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $136.15 and last traded at $136.15, with a volume of 1373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.33.
LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.88.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $6,148,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at about $2,737,000. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.
Logitech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGI)
Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.
