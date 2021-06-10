Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $136.15

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $136.15 and last traded at $136.15, with a volume of 1373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.33.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Get Logitech International alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $6,148,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at about $2,737,000. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.