Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Down to $20.49

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $19.80. Livent shares last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 12,978 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley started coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Livent by 262.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,129 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Livent by 219.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 48.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

