LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce $247.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.10 million to $252.10 million. LivaNova posted sales of $182.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $983.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $979.30 million to $987.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LivaNova.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.
LIVN stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.18. 4,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.75. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $90.25.
In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
