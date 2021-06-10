LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce $247.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.10 million to $252.10 million. LivaNova posted sales of $182.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $983.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $979.30 million to $987.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

LIVN stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.18. 4,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.75. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $90.25.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

