Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 151.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFUS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.61. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,584. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.69. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $159.11 and a one year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total value of $664,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 264,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,290,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,936 shares of company stock worth $5,088,527 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

