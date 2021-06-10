Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.97 million, a PE ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $61,300.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,560.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,014,526 in the last three months. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 628,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

