Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 431 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,888 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,511,228,000 after acquiring an additional 217,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,107,081,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $714,903,000 after buying an additional 281,911 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,766. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $166.00 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

