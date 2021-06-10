Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 95,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,226,000 after acquiring an additional 52,399 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 72,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.73. The company had a trading volume of 169,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.22. The company has a market capitalization of $312.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,695,319 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

