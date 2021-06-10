Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $147.26. 61,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,477,307. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.25. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.