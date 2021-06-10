Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 1,206 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Cummins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

NYSE:CMI traded down $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $254.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.79. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.61 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

