Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 2,956 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.53. 24,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

