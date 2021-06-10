Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:LNDAF opened at $1.89 on Monday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $1.91.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

