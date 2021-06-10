Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:LNDAF opened at $1.89 on Monday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $1.91.
About Línea Directa Aseguradora
