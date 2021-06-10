Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Insider Sells $356,600.00 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,350.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LIND stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 217,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,515. The stock has a market cap of $879.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIND. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $22,816,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

