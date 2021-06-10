Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 30,903 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 494,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,863,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Lincoln National stock opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

