Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

