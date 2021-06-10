Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Raised to $83.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LSPD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.53. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its position in Lightspeed POS by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 432,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after buying an additional 175,142 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 689,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 9,746.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 301,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 298,133 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.