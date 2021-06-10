Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) shares rose 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 18,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,355,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZEV. Northland Securities began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.60.
Lightning eMotors Company Profile (NYSE:ZEV)
Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.
