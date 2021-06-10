LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $14,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,731,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $202.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.93. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $149.43 and a one year high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

