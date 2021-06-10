Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Leo Holdings III Corp. (NYSE:LIII)’s share price fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.68. 200,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 940% from the average session volume of 19,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Leo Holdings III Company Profile (NYSE:LIII)

Leo Holdings III Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

