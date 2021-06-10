Lendingblock (LND) Achieves Market Cap of $1.98 Million

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $738.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00063540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00023795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.90 or 0.00850143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.01 or 0.08504110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00089065 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

