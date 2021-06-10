Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson Sells 16,525 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 16,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $878,303.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,868,087.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $577,925.07.

On Friday, May 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $138,831.78.

On Sunday, May 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 121.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.06. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

