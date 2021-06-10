LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €68.00 ($80.00).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LXS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

LXS traded down €0.76 ($0.89) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €61.52 ($72.38). 206,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €62.42. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

