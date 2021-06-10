Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNDC. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Landec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ LNDC traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 45,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,789. The firm has a market cap of $360.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 255.60 and a beta of 1.07. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landec will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Burgess bought 5,045 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 72,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $726,600.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 112,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,710. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landec by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 615,069 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Landec by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Landec by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

