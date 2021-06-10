Landaas & Co. WI ADV Has $575,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,281.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,503.35 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,285.88. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

