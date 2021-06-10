Lamden Price Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $59,203.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000690 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

