Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 32.40%.

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $212.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lakeland Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Lakeland Industries worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAKE shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

