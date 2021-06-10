KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Insider Sells $41,093.89 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) insider Robert J. Balog sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $41,093.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,795.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:KVHI traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $13.39. 72,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.78.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KVHI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,236 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 2,998.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 77,378 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

