Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.93

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.93 and last traded at $70.10, with a volume of 2100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.73.

KHNGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kuehne + Nagel International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.588 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

