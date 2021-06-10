Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Holdings Boosted by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $116.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.25. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

