Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of KKPNY opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $3.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.2455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 7.56%.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

