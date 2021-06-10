KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.42 million-108.96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE opened at $13.51 on Thursday. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $119.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 120.01% and a negative return on equity of 168.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

