KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69), Fidelity Earnings reports. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 120.01% and a negative return on equity of 168.42%.

Shares of KLXE opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.