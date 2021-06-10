Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.83 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

