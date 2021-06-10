Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $147.56

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$147.56 and traded as low as C$131.18. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$133.71, with a volume of 59,334 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$190.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$200.00.

The company has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$147.34.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$73.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Company Profile (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

