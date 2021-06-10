Kevin M. Stein Sells 40,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $664.00 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $405.01 and a fifty-two week high of $672.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.47. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.93, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

