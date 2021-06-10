Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $548,781.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,550.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $126.90. 1,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $129.69.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 58.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,214,000 after buying an additional 1,150,194 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 960.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 576,465 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,500,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 52.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after buying an additional 346,510 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
