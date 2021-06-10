Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $77,000 in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cerus by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.23. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Cerus news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 37,149 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $237,010.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,454. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

