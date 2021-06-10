Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 59.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 14.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PWFL shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of PWFL opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34. PowerFleet, Inc. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $250.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

