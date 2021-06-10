Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 240,672 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,672 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

