Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

