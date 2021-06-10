Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Shares of NYSE TY opened at $34.76 on Thursday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.2388 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.