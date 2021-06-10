Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAA. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Under Armour by 21.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $360,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 123.1% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 69.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 634.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Shares of UAA opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

