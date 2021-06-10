Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $136.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.54. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $146.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. Synaptics’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

