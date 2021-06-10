Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,953 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPA. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000.

PPA stock opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.96. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

