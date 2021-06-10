Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,622 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.88. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $655,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,569 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

