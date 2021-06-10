Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue cut shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,767. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.85. Kering has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $92.34.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.501 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.11%.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

