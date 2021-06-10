Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.85. Kering has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $92.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.11.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.501 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Kering’s payout ratio is 56.11%.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

