Kenneth Duda Sells 6,070 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $2,124,742.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at $775,688.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total value of $1,789,785.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00.

ANET opened at $359.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $360.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

